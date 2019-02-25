Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.03%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.03% at 16003.7 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 3.09%, Infosys Ltd jumped 2.71% and NIIT Technologies Ltd rose 2.48%.
The Nifty IT index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 3.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index added 1.17% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.82% to close at 10880.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.95% to close at 36213.38 today.
