Vijayawada: 5th class student attempts suicide, out of danger

A fifth class student on Monday morning attempted suicide in BC Welfare hostel in Krishna district. The reason for the extreme step is still unknown.

According to the student's family, he tried to commit suicide by hanging himself to a cot with a cloth and nearby students saw him and called hostel administration.

The hostel staff rushed him to the nearby Siddhartha Medical College for treatment. He is now out of danger.

Describing the incident, the hostel warden, Koteswar Rao said, "The boy was admitted in the hostel by his uncle on Saturday evening. The uncle told me that he would bring the transfer certificate on Monday. Today morning he woke up normally, had breakfast, and called his uncle. The uncle did not come yet. Meanwhile, he attempted suicide."

According to the warden, the boy was yet to complete his admission procedure at the hostel.

The student, Praveen Kumar is a resident of Rajuvari Gollagudem village in Agiripalli Mandal, Krishna district. He was studying in 5th standard at a school and started staying in the hostel from 29th June.

