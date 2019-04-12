Shah Rukh Khan mourns Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor's demise

on Friday expressed his grief over the demise of his debut 'Fauji' director,

passed away at the age of 87, on Wednesday night at Ritambhara's hospital, due to age-related issues; a family member informed the media.

took to his handle to offer his condolences and wrote, "He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it's because of this man who made a 'Fauji' out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...always. May u find peace in ur new mission."

filmmaker responded to by tweeting, "Yes, I remember well the day the 'Colonel' brought you to my house during Faujj. 'Watch this young man' He said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man"

was Raj Kumar Kapoor's earnest effort. In 1989, happened to be one of the most popular and unique shows. During the era when mythological series like Ramayana and Mahabharata became popular shows, gave DD National's audience a quirky content, about a training programme for Army commandos.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)