Farhan's debut album 'Echoes' released

The wait is finally over. Actor Farhan Akhtar's debut album, 'Echoes', comprising of 11 songs in total, released on Friday.
The actor-singer announced the album's release through Twitter. "Here it is... my first step into a new world of expression in the form of an international album, 'Echoes'. Hope you like it," Akhtar tweeted.
The multi-talented actor had recently dropped a single track 'Pain or Pleasure' from the album and prior to that he had released 'Seagull' and 'Why Couldn't It Be Me'!
The 'Rock On' star recently wrapped up shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra.
The multi-talented star is known for some really groovy numbers like 'Rock On', 'Pichle Saat Din', 'Havan Kund' and many more in the music arena.
