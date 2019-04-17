ShareChat pulls down over 4 lakh posts violating community guidelines

ShareChat said on Wednesday it has removed 4.87 pieces of content, for violating community guidelines as well as terms of use.

Some of these posts included factually inaccurate statements with regard to the national elections, shared content with an intent to cause a public disorder that was meant to create a frenzy among various political party supporters and or the general public.

Besides, 54,404 accounts have also been removed, said the country's largest Indic language platform with over 4.5 crore users and 14 language options.

"This has been the largest removal of accounts yet. This removal specifically targeted accounts that were indulging in the sharing of harmful or abusive content, engaging in disruptive behaviour and for using the platform in a way that was violative of the terms of use."

In March, ShareChat and other signed and adopted a voluntary code of ethics to support the (ECI) to ensure a free and fair election process.

As part of this, a training session was conducted for ECI appointed nodal officers in the national capital.

ShareChat said it has intensified efforts in policing to ensure that the platform is not misused in any way to in activities that could be considered voter suppression or misinformation campaigns.

"We have invested resources to ensure our tools as well human reviewers are well trained in order to effectively detect and stall harmful behaviour on our platform," said Berges Y Malu, at ShareChat.

