Kerala's PWD Minister to be booked on charges of sexual harassment

Ambalappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday asked the police to register a case against Kerala Public Works Department Minister G. Sudhakaran on the basis of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman.
The petition has been filed by the minister's former women personal staff member.
The complainant alleged that Sudhakaran had outraged the modesty of a woman by criticizing her at a public function. She also alleged that the local police refused to file a complaint about the incident that took place on February 28, 2016, when the accused was an MLA.
The petitioner was Sudhakaran personal staff member from 2006 to 2011.
