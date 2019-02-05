Kerala's PWD Minister to be booked on charges of sexual harassment

Ambalappuzha Judicial First Class on Tuesday asked the police to register a case against on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman.

The petition has been filed by the minister's former women personal staff member.

The complainant alleged that had outraged the modesty of a woman by criticizing her at a public function. She also alleged that the local police refused to file a complaint about the incident that took place on February 28, 2016, when the accused was an MLA.

The petitioner was personal staff member from 2006 to 2011.

