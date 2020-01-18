JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ED examines profit sharing structure within Edelweiss group companies
Business Standard

Shirdi shut indefinitely after Thackeray's remarks on Sai Baba's birthplace

"We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours, from January 19," said B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

ANI  |  General News 

Shirdi Sai Baba
Photo Twitter

A call has been given for indefinite closure of Shirdi after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's reported comment terming Pathri in Parbhani as Sai Baba's birthplace.

"We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours, from January 19," said B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

"A meeting of villagers will be convened Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi," Wakchaure added.
First Published: Sat, January 18 2020. 00:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU