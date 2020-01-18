DSP Davinder Singh arrested while ferrying terrorists to be probed by NIA

-
ALSO READ
Restrictions eased, 50,000 landlines restored as Kashmir awaits normalcy
Eid in Jammu and Kashmir peaceful; no incident of firing: Police chief
Pellet guns have killed 24, blinded 139 in Kashmir since 2010: Report
UN urges India to ease Kashmir situation, fully restore Kashmiris' rights
Insurgents spreading terror in J&K and elsewhere in India: US lawmaker
-
The National Investigation Agency will probe a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying three terrorists out of the valley, an official spokesman said on Saturday.
Davinder Singh, posted as the deputy superintendent of police, was arrested last weekend along with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir.
The four were caught with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in south Kashmir.
After receiving orders from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation, the spokesman said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU