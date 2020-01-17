Now malls, pubs can remain open 24/7 in select parts of Mumbai from Jan 26

Maharashtra Tourism Minister on Friday said shops, restaurants, and pubs will remain open 24 hours on an experimental basis in a few areas of from January 26.

The areas where these establishments will remain open all night are Fort and Kala Ghoda in south and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

Thackeray had batted for all-night-open eateries and other establishments in the city during the earlier BJP-Shiv Sena regime too.