Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to move SC against Governor's decision

Shiv Sena, Congress Party (NCP) and Indian Congress (INC) petition are set to move the Supreme Court in a joint petition against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and have sought urgent hearing tonight itself.

The lawyers are at present in the Supreme Court waiting to file the plea.

The parties sought quashing of the Governor's decision saying the Governor's decision was "unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 of Constitution of India"

The plea also sought direction to the Governor to invite the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising of the Shiv Sena, Indian Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party which has the support of more than 144 MLAs to form the Government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

The petition has made Centre, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar party in the case.

Fadnavis was on Saturday sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra for a second term and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister.

