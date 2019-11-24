Shots fired! Tim Paine takes a dig at Kohli!

Australia and India are slated to play a Test series next year, but the build-up has already started. Skipper Tim Paine on Sunday took a dig at Virat Kohli, saying the mood of the Indian skipper will decide whether both teams play a pink-ball Test or not.

When a journalist asked Paine whether both the sides will play the day-night Test in Australia next year, he replied: "We will certainly try and we will have to run that by Virat. We will get an answer from him at some stage I am sure".

Official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au posted a video of Paine answering the questions at a press conference and captioned the post as: "Tim Paine gives Virat Kohli a little clip in the post-game presser".

The Aussie captain is keen to play against India in Brisbane next summer!

When India and Australia last squared off in Australia in 2018, India had refused to play the day-night Test and the side did not also play the first match of the series at Gabba, Brisbane.

As fate had it, the first match was played at Adelaide and India ended up winning the match, which proved crucial in their series win Down Under.

When asked whether Australia would like to play the first Test at Brisbane next year, Paine replied: "That's where we like to start our summer and it has been. As I said, we'll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even a pink-ball Test if he is in a good mood. So we'll wait and see".

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs in the first Test at the Gabba on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On the other hand, India also ended up winning their first-ever day-night Test as they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs.

