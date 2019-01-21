Siddaganga seer's health improves, still on ventilator support

Shivakumara Swami, the main pontiff of Sree Siddaganga Mutt, health has slightly improved in past hours, his doctor said on Monday.

The 111-year-old Lingayat has been put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated due to a which he developed after an operation on December 8, which was carried out to treat his

Dr Parameshwar, who is treating Swami, told media here: "He is looking slightly better now. We have also approached doctors from BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals for better treatment. We are trying hard to make everything alright. Devotees should stay patient."

is considered to be one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism.

Owing to the seer's health condition, former BS Yeddyurappa cancelled his engagements and rushed to Tumkuru.

Security arrangements have been made outside the Siddaganga Mutt, where the 111-year-old seer is currently being treated.

