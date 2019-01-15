Afghanistan: 7 militants killed during operations launched by Afghan and coalition forces

Seven militants were killed in multiple operations launched by Afghan and coalition forces in three southern provinces of the country.

According to the Khamma Press News, in the past few days, the security forces in have been targeting hideouts in Shah Joy district of Zabul, province and Nahr-e Saraj and Garm Ser districts of Helmand through ground operations and airstrikes.

Along with militants, the Afghan Special Operation Forces and Coalition forces were also successful in destroying weapon cache.

However, the is yet to comment on the report.

On December 29, 15 Taliban fighters were killed during an operation by Afghan forces in district.

