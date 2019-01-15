Putin does not need Twitter to be close to people: Kremlin Spokesman

Russian does not need to become closer to people, Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Putin does not have such a need yet. He does not need to become closer to people," said in an interview for Russian newspapers Argumenty i Fakty, when asked whether Putin could follow the example of his US counterpart, who actively communicates in

He also said that Putin did not have a smartphone, as it would mean complete transparency of his life.

"A can't in fact have a smartphone, since this [possessing a smartphone] means that a person settles for absolute transparency," said.

He went on to say that Putin preferred reading newspapers and magazines and also using the Internet to learn new information.

Peskov went on to say that he himself did not use social networks, stressing that active use of could create risks for one's safety.

"How many Russian accounts were damaged when the suddenly decided that they were created to meddle into the US I'm sure that a huge number of account [users] did not even know anything about this election. But they were just banned, and that's it," Peskov said.

He compared using with using international SWIFT.

"When the doesn't like Iran's behavior, it just suspends Iranian banks from this system. And are there any guarantees that or will not be suspended tomorrow? Both social networks and are politicized in the current situation. Sooner or later, a person or a state faces need to choose: ether you start following our dictation, or we'll ban you. In fact, this is all about personal or state sovereignty," Peskov specified.

He added that he surfed the Internet and read state information agencies newsfeeds and also materials prepared by the Kremlin press service in his free time.

