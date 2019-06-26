BTS feature film to release globally in August

Korean pop band BTS's feature film 'Bring the Soul

This comes after the release of the band's last film 'Love Yourself in Seoul'.

The upcoming feature follows the band's final days of their tour 'Love Yourself' in and is expected to be alike the theme of 2018's 'Burn the Stage: The Movie', which featured a mix of the band's live performances, some candid clips and interviews.

The filmmakers have promised that the new film will have the band members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungbook sharing some never-before-heard tales.

"(Their fans) the ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new experience in cinemas worldwide," Variety quoted Marc Allenby, saying in a statement.

band's last release earned USD 18.5 million at the box office.

completed six years in the industry after their debut in 2013 on June 13. The 2019 Festa, an annual celebration to mark each year ended recently on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)