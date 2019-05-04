Sisodia takes on PM Modi, Shah after Kejriwal is slapped during roadshow

-
Blaming BJP for the assault on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party chief Amit Shah wanted to get Kejriwal killed.
"The cowards who could not break his morale and defeat him in the elections, now want to get rid of him by employing such methods. This Kejriwal will bring your doom, cowards," tweeted Sisodia.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also termed the incident as another "negligence in the security" of CM Kejriwal.
"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi," said the party in a statement.
Meanwhile, Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari condemned the attack on Kejriwal.
Kejriwal was on Saturday slapped by an unidentified man in Moti Nagar area in west Delhi.
The man attacked Kejriwal during his road-show when the CM was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.
The man has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Further probe in the incident is on.
