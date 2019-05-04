Sisodia takes on PM Modi, Shah after Kejriwal is slapped during roadshow

Blaming BJP for the assault on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM on Saturday asked if and his wanted to get Kejriwal killed.

"The cowards who could not break his morale and defeat him in the elections, now want to get rid of him by employing such methods. This Kejriwal will bring your doom, cowards," tweeted Sisodia.

The (AAP) has also termed the incident as another "negligence in the security" of CM Kejriwal.

" CM got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi," said the party in a statement.

Meanwhile, unit condemned the attack on Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was on Saturday slapped by an unidentified man in Moti Nagar area in west Delhi.

The man attacked Kejriwal during his road-show when the CM was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.

The man has been arrested by the Further probe in the incident is on.

