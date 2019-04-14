Ready for anything to save India from Modi-Shah: Kejriwal

Asked about a possible alliance with the in Delhi, on Sunday said he and his party are ready to do anything to save the country from and

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal said that the country was in danger.

"The country is in danger and to save the nation from Modi-Shah duo we are ready to do anything. The efforts will continue till the end," the Chief Minister said.

The talks between the and the for an alliance in is said to be still on despite the Aam Aadmi Party's insistence on an alliance in and Chandigarh as well.

--IANS

nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)