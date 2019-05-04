North Eastern states to be under orange and yellow alert till May 5: IMD

The (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange warning for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and in the north-eastern region, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for May 4 and 5 in the wake of cyclone 'Fani.'

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri districts in Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Barpeta, Udalguri, Darrang, and other districts in Assam," said IMD in a statement.

"South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Janitia and Khasi Hills in districts of too are likely to receive very heavy rainfall."

An orange warning has also been issued for Marmit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts in and West Tripura, North Tripura, South Tripura, Gomati, Khowai, Sipahijala, Dhalai and Unakoti districts in

Orange weather warning means 'be prepared' be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.

The IMD has also issued a yellow warning for several districts in the seven states for May 4 and 5 taking into consideration the cyclonic storm is likely to continue further in the North-East direction.

Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population. They are issued to those at risk because of their location

The cyclonic storm 'Fani' that wreaked havoc in Odisha on Friday and on Saturday, has now weakened into a deep depression and lay centred over and expected to weaken further into a depression.

