You don't trust Ram, hence you teach abusive language to children: Yogi Adityanath to Priyanka Gandhi

on Saturday slammed over her recent video with children and alleged that she instructed young children use abusive language as she "does not trust Lord "

The Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recently issued a notice to over a video in which children were seen using abusive language against in front of her.

Addressing an election rally here, Adityanath said and came to and indulged in lies as their party was left with no option in the face of an alliance between and BSP.

"When found it is left with no other option, the brother-sister duo have come to UP and are creating new records in spreading lies. I know that speaks a new lie everyday and then seeks apology in the I want to ask who all will the and the brother-sister duo seek forgiveness from for its sins," Adityanath said.

The said that he was wrong in thinking that being a woman would impart good values to children.

"Does it suit any woman to tach children to abuse in the garb of chanting slogans? Every child in is Lord and has the power to become like Lord You (Priyanka) do not have belief in Lord Ram that is why you are teaching children to use abusive language."

Adityanath also said that Congress only trusts the flag with "moon and star" , a reference to the flag of Congress ally

"Rahul Gandhi is losing election in Amethi. To hide his failure, he hasdgone to There too he was holding the flag with star and moon. There too he does not trust Congress. He does not trust the people of Amethi. He does not trust the people of Punjab, Rajasthan, and He only trusts the flag with star and moon, that's why he has moved to Kerala," Adityanath said.

Besides Congress, Adityanath also took a jibe at the SP-BSP alliance and said, When they will be wiped out on May 23, both Congress and the SP-BSP alliance will begin threatening each other. 'Bua' (Mayawati) will say 'Babua' (Akhilesh) is the of goondas while he will say she is the of the corrupt.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)