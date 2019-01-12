Six arrested for demonstration against 'The Accidental Prime Minister' in Kolkata

Six protestors have been arrested on Saturday for holding a demonstration against the screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' inside a in Kolkata.

A video of the incident was recently made public by ANI. In the clip, a group of protestors can be seen moving around the mall sloganeering against the screening of the movie. The protestors can be heard shouting slogans against Anupam Kher, who played the lead role in the movie.

The protest against the screening of the movie was organised on Thursday, during the evening show inside the Quest INOX

Earlier on Friday, had asserted that the Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was made with an intention to distort facts and keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind.

Firing a fresh salvo at Narendra Modi, she had asserted that a movie titled 'Disastrous Prime Minister' should also be made.

The biopic drew a lot of flak from the party, even before the movie hit the theatres. Maharashtra Youth Congress, in December, had raised objections over the film and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes are factually incorrect.

The film is based on facts chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru - Manmohan Singh's between 2004 and 2008. It revolves around Singh's life, the who served as the of from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

