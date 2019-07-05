Six held for cheating by Cyberabad police of Telangana

The sleuths of Economic Offence Wing of Cyberabad apprehended a gang of six persons for using the company's trademark and brand name of VRL logistics illegally and cheating customers.

The suspects were running VRL Packers and Movers Pvt. Ltd, VRL Packers and Movers and VRL Logistics Packers and movers using VRL Logistics Ltd Company Trade Mark and brand name with little changes which caused heavy loss to the original company.

The arrested suspects were identified as -- Sandeep Kumar, Mukesh, AnilKumar, Rakesh, Mukesh Kumar and Radeshyam.

The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to Petbasheerabad police of Cyberabad for further investigation.

