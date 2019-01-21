SLC corruption: ICC urges more players to share information on corrupt practices

The International Council (ICC) which is holding the anti-corruption amnesty conduct in Sri Lanka, on Monday urged more players to share any information regarding corrupt practices in (SLC).

ICC's said that he is encouraged by the kind of response they have received so far adding that the information has helped them develop a comprehensive picture in the case.

"I would urge any more players or participants who have any information concerning corrupt conduct to come forward over the next week and share it with us in the strictest of confidence without any fear of repercussions," Marshall said in a statement.

"I am encouraged by the number of people that have come forward and the new information we're receiving as a result. This intelligence is assisting our ongoing and wide-ranging investigations in as well as enabling us to continue to develop a comprehensive picture of the situation there," he added.

ICC is holding a 15-day amnesty from January 16 to 31 to participants who have previously failed to report any information concerning corrupt conduct in Sri Lankan It applies to all participants under both the ICC and Sri Lankan Cricket Anti-Corruption codes.

Under these codes, both domestic and international participants are obliged to report, without delay, full details of any approaches, incident or information that they receive to engage in corrupt conduct. Failure to do so is a serious offence and can result in a ban from cricket of up to five years. However, under the amnesty, any information reported by a participant will not attract a charge for their failure to report previously.

