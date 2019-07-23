Snakebite incidents on rise in AP's Krishna

With the onset of monsoon, snakebite incidents have increased in rural areas of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

At the government hospital at Movva village, as many as 28 snakebite cases have been registered till Monday. The hospital received six such victims on Monday alone.

Dr Sivaramakrishna of Movva hospital said anti-venom vaccines are available and the hospital is fully prepared to treat such patients.

