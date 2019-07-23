JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Telangana: Gram Panchayat passes resolution to banish sexual predators
Business Standard

Snakebite incidents on rise in AP's Krishna

ANI  |  General News 

With the onset of monsoon, snakebite incidents have increased in rural areas of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

At the government hospital at Movva village, as many as 28 snakebite cases have been registered till Monday. The hospital received six such victims on Monday alone.

Dr Sivaramakrishna of Movva hospital said anti-venom vaccines are available and the hospital is fully prepared to treat such patients.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU