Snow will be cleared within 3 days : Himachal CM

Chief Minister said on Saturday that all roads in the state that are blocked due to snowfall would be cleared within three days.

He also said that though snowfall brought a lot of trouble for the people in the state, it is beneficial for apple farmers and for recharging water sources in the region.

"The snow has created some trouble for the people in the state. The concerned department have been directed to work at war footage for clearing the roads at earliest ", said

He also informed that helicopter service is kept on standby for remote areas of the state in the wake of snowfall.

Over 500 roads in different corners of the state have been closed after the recent snowfall during the past three days. Over 300 machines and nearly 2000 people have been deputed to clear these roads in different corners of the state.

