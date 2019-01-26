I feel honoured, ecstatic to be chosen for Padma Shri award, says actor Manoj Bajpayee

on Saturday said he feels honoured and ecstatic after being chosen for the country's fourth highest civilian award--

A day after being named for the Padma Shri, the Award winner Bajpayee on Saturday thanked everyone who appreciated his work throughout in his 25-year-long journey in the Bollywood.

In a conversation with ANI on Saturday, Manoj said, "I feel honoured and ecstatic to receive such a prestigious award. I thank everyone who appreciated our efforts we have put to make the films."

"It is not an honour not only for but for the journey of conviction and belief with which I worked towards my goal," he said.

"Anyone will feel immense pride in receiving such an honour because it makes you realise that you have definitely done something great and that too without being close to anybody," he added.

Bajpayee, who made his debut in the Bollywood in the mid-1990s, has been conferred with the Award too.

The 'Bandit Queen' was featured in seven films last year including Missing, Satyameva Jayate, Aiyaary, Baaghi 2, Gali Guleiyan, Love Sonia and Bhonsle.

The actor will next appear in an upcoming film, Sonchiriya, which focuses on a small town ruled by dacoits in the 1970s. The film will hit the screens on March 1.

