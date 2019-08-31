So-called myth of illegal migrants busted: Owaisi on final list of Assam NRC

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP on the issue of Register of Citizens and said the "so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted" from which the party should learn a lesson.

"They should stop asking for NRC throughout the country in terms of Hindus and Muslims. They should learn from what has happened in Assam. The so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted," Owaisi said.

"I have my own doubts that the BJP through Citizen Amendment Bill can bring a bill wherein they can try to give citizenship to all non-Muslims, which will again be a violation of Right to Equality," he said.

Owaisi said that many people in Assam have told him that the "parents' names are included, but names of their children are excluded" from the final list.

"For example, Mohammad Sanaullah, he has served in Army. His case is pending in High Court. I am sure that he will also get justice," he said.

In an official statement, Assam NRC coordinator said, "A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with outcome can file appeal before Foreigners Tribunals.

