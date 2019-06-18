JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

NIA likely to file charge sheet in ISIS terror module case

All you need to know about new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Business Standard

Korean national missing from Kangra after paragliding illicitly

ANI  |  General News 

An adventure sports activity turned out to be a perilous encounter for a Korean national who has been missing since June 15 from here on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the person identified as Lee Taehyun tried paragliding from the Bir-Billing region without seeking permissions from the concerned authorities.

While speaking to ANI, the deputy commissioner of Kangra district, Rakesh Prajapati said, "Police and local rescue authorities are conducting a profound search operation. We have information that he was flying without permission. His gear has been recovered from a site known as Dharman in the Multhan district of Kangra,"

The 35-year-old Korean resident was reportedly staying in a 'Surya Hotel', the staff of which informed the police authorities of his absence. He stayed in the hotel since June 11.

"We will hopefully have concrete results by today. Other gears have already been recovered." Prajapati further said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU