Mortal remains of Major Ketan Sharma reach his residence in Meerut

A large number of people gathered here at his residence on Tuesday to receive the mortal remains of

lost his life after an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday. A terrorist was also killed during the encounter.

and also paid their homage to Sharma.

In another encounter, one security personnel and two terrorists were killed in the district on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)