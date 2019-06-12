Sopore encounter: Body of 1 terrorist retrieved by security forces

The body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces on Wednesday morning after an encounter took place on Tuesday in Bomai area of in district.

The encounter broke out at 5:25 pm yesterday between terrorists and the troops of 177, 179 and 92 Battalion of CRPF, SOG Sopore, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

However, the body of the terrorist was retrieved from the site of the encounter but his identity and affiliation is being ascertained, Police said.

"On a credible input, a cordon and was launched jointly by police and security forces at the area. During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired on the The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," police explained in a press release.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

The police have requested citizens not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. They have further requested people to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.

