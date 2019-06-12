Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm, lightning alert issued for various districts of Gujarat

The has said that and lightning accompanied with gusty wind (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of region including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha today and tomorrow (Thursday).

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch coast between and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in Saurashtra ta Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Diu. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in districts of South region, in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on 12 June, according to IMD.

"Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in dist of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somanath, Diu. Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places in dists of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar," it added.

Cyclone Vayu is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat along with storm surge, which may cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.

While heavy rains will be observed at isolated places in district, in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on June 13, heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra- namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, and on June 14.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off during 12-15 June as well as into East-central and along and off today and into the northeast from June 12-13.

NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)