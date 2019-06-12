Cyclone Vayu: IAF C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team

The IAF aircraft which planned to airlift about 160 personnel of NDRF from Vijayawada, has landed at Jamnagar with the team to carry out the humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions for the people affected by Cyclone Vayu in the state, IAF said.

" has proactively enhanced its preparedness to meet any contingencies which may occur due to cyclonic storm Vayu. Medium lift helicopters and light utility helicopters have been positioned at nodal points in These are equipped to undertake disaster relief operations and highly mobile deployable radar have also been placed at a high state of readiness in Gandhinagar," Wing Puneet Chadha, Defence PRO, said.

He further maintained that the radar along with its own can be deployed at a remote location for channelising helicopter operations towards relief and evacuation as well as establishing communication with control centres.

According to the forecast of Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is expected to touch coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

"Mobile communication vehicles have been positioned at nodal points along with communication support groups who have been formulated at air bases in Gujarat to handle potential contingencies," the Defence PRO added.

Cyclone Vayu is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat along with storm surge, which may cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.

NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness.

