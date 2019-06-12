Madrasas don't breed nature like Godse, Pragya Thakur: Azam Khan

has stoked a controversy by saying that "madrasas do not breed a nature like that of or a personality like "

had assassinated while Pragya Singh Thakur, current from Bhopal, is an accused in Malegaon blast.

On being asked to respond on Centre's decision to connect madrasas to mainstream education, Khan said, "Madrasas don't breed a nature like that of or a personality like Pragya Thakur. See that first, announce that those propagating thoughts of will be declared enemies of democracy, those convicted for terror activities won't be rewarded."

Khan, who is known for giving such controversial statements, said that if the central government wants to help madrasas then they should improve their standard.

"Religious teachings are imparted at madrasas. At the very same madrasas, English, Hindi and Maths are taught. This has always been done. If you want to help, improve their standard. Build buildings for madrasas, provide them furniture and midday meal facility," Khan, from Rampur said on Tuesday.

While the turned out to be critical over Centre's decision that Madrasas across will be connected with mainstream for the betterment of children studying in the Islamic seminaries, on the other hand, Muslim clerics have hailed it.

on Tuesday announced, "Madrasas are in large number across the country. They will be connected with the formal and mainstream so that those children studying there can also contribute in the development of the society."

"Madrasa teachers across the country will be given training from various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Computer etc. so that they can impart mainstream education to the Madrasa students. This programme will be launched next month," wrote on

Modernisation of Madrasas is in line with Narendra Modi's plan that he laid out in run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

"Hold Quran in one hand and computer in other," had said.

"To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities especially girls through '3Es- Education, Employment and Empowerment,' various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means etc will be provided to five crore students in next five years," the informed.

Free-coaching for central and state administrative services, services, staff selection commission, railways and other various competitive services will be provided to economically weak Minority- Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi youths, added.

