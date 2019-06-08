Southwest monsoon hits Kerala today

After a week's delay the monsoon has hit coast today.

Lakshadweep and several parts of have received a heavy amount of rainfall during the past 3 days,, said the (IMD).

"The monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South including and some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Southwest, Southeast, East-central and Northeast during next 48 hours" the IMD in a release.

IMD also issued a warning bulletin for fishermen of Kerala that said, "Squally with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the off coast, Lakshadweep, area, southeast & "

Conditions are also becoming favourable for the advance of Southwest monsoon into the Southern parts of during next 48 hours.

Moreover, Orange alert has been issued in Kollam and districts for June 9 and Yellow alert (heavy rain) has been issued in seven districts for June 9 and in five districts for June 10.

