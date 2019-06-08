JUST IN
Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Uttarakhand FM Prakash Pant

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to Uttarakhand Finance Finister Prakash Pant, who died on Wednesday after battling cancer.

Ashwini Kumar, Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, also paid homage to the departed leader.

58-year-old Pant died in Texas in the United States where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

A three-day state mourning has been declared in the state.

Pant was a BJP leader who won from his hometown Pithoragarh in the state assembly polls in 2017.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 14:58 IST

