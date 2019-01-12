SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati lashes out at Cong

Congress's vote is not transferrable, said (BSP) while explaining why the and BSP have not included party in their alliance for the upcoming elections.

lashed out more at the than at the while addressing a joint press conference with here on Saturday. She added that neither the SP nor the BSP would benefit by allying with the

"Many a time, we have seen similarities between and For example, in the defence sector, we are seeing how both indulged in corruption (Bofors and Rafale). Congress imposed declared emergency, today there is an undeclared emergency. Most sections of the society, including scheduled castes, farmers, and the poor were unhappy with the Congress' rule. Whether the mandate goes to or BJP, it is one and the same thing," she noted.

The SP and Congress came together in the 2017 Assembly elections. The duo faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the

Meanwhile, in the recently-held Assembly elections, the BSP had announced support to in and Madhya Pradesh, despite not being in agreement with the party's policies.

But on Saturday, said that any further alliance with the Congress would affect "honest parties" like the SP and BSP.

"Our votes are easily transferred, however, the Congress' vote gets transferred to BJP or any other party, or it gets sorted out internally. Honest parties like ours get affected by this, and we have experienced this in itself. Therefore, we have decided that we will not ally in the future with parties like the Congress," she added.

The BSP and SP announced that they will contest the upcoming polls together on 38 assembly seats each, while two seats have been left for other parties.

SP and BSP, had for long, been in talks to forge an alliance. A recent meeting between Yadav and Mayawati had triggered a lot of speculation about seat-sharing being firmed up.

There was, however, ambiguity over whether the Congress would be a part of the alliance, amid indications that the SP and BSP were not inclined to include the party.

Among all the states, has the maximum number of 80 seats out the 543 and plays a crucial role in government formation in the Centre.

