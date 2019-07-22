JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Man beaten up for smuggling cattle in MP's Katni

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara engaged!
Business Standard

'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori booted out of Comic-Con party for climbing tree

ANI  |  Hollywood 

Channeling his movie character Flash Thompson, 'Spider-Man

The 23-year-old actor was seen climbing up a small tree at the Hard Rock Hotel rooftop bar, Float, in San Diego on Saturday, reported Page Six.

Revolori took several pictures of the party before he was walked to the exit by the security guards.

According to Page Six, the actor apologised and obliged when he was asked to leave the venue.

Tessa Thompson, Seth MacFarlane, Aisha Tyler, and Joe Lo Truglio were also spotted at the party, as well as the stars of 'Riverdale,' and the cast of 'The Magicians.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU