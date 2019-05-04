Azhar's 'global terrorist' listing impact Pak-US relation: Pak envoy

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar being placed on United Nations terror list will not have any impact on Pakistan and United States relations, asserted Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on Saturday.
"We want good relations with the US. We are keen to have a strong partnership," Majeed said quoting Duniya news.
On Wednesday, the UN designated Azhar as a 'global terrorist' after China lifted its technical hold on a proposal floated by US, UK and France in the UNSC following the Pulwama terror attack.
"Those steps are not to make anyone happy but it is for our own need. It will not have any impact on US-Pakistan relations," he asserted.
In a major diplomatic breakthrough for India, the United Nations on Wednesday added Azhar to the United Nations 1267 ISIL and al-Qaeda Sanctions List.
After putting technical holds for 10 years, China on Wednesday supported the draft resolution put forward by P3 Nations - United States, France and the United Kingdom.
The United States has welcomed the designation of Azhar as a global terrorist and has sought "sustained actions" from Pakistan against terrorism perpetrating from its soil.
This was the second proposal in a year by the P3 nations, the first proposal was moved 12 days after the February 14 Pulwama attack in Kashmir in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed after a Pakistan-backed JeM terrorist rammed an IED laden car into the jawans' convoy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU