Japan's new Emperor wishes for global peace

In his first public address after ascending the throne, on Saturday urged to work with other countries to pursue "global peace".

The Emperor, flanked by his wife Masako, said, "I am standing here today after the ceremonies marking my accession to the Throne. I am delighted and deeply grateful that you have come to celebrate. I wish for your health and happiness. And I sincerely hope that our country will develop further while working together with other countries to pursue global peace."

The 59-year-old on Wednesday took part in two key ceremonies to mark his accession to the Chrysanthemum throne. The first saw the sacred sword and jewel being passed down to the erstwhile Crown Prince, symbolising that he has inherited the Imperial Regalia from his father. The is proof of an Emperor's status in

He then met with the representatives of the people, including the Prime Minister, the Heads of both chambers of the Diet, the of the Supreme Court, and local government leaders. The then gave his first speech.

Emperor Emeritus had indicated his desire to abdicate in a rare address made to the Japanese populace around three years ago, citing concerns related to his advanced age.

The Diet enacted a law to specifically allow him to retire, as there was no provision in Japanese law for him to stand down.The three-decade-long Heisei period started on January 8, 1989, when Emperor Akihito acceded the throne following his father, Emperor Hirohito's, death.

This is the first time in Japan's modern history that the country has both an Emeritus.

Even though the reigning monarch has a 17-year-old daughter, Aiko, traditional imperial rules bar her from acceding to the throne after her father's reign. Her 12-year-old cousin, of Akishino, who is Emperor Emeritus Akihito's only grandson and Emperor Naruhito's nephew, is now the second-in-line. .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)