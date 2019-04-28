Sri Lanka: IS claims responsibility for attacks in Kalmunai

The Islamic State (IS) terror group on Saturday claimed that the three men who detonated their suicide vests during a standoff with belonged to their group.

A statement carried out by the IS mouthpiece agency also said that 17 police officers were either killed or injured in the ambush, reported Russia Today.

According to the reports, 15 people, including 6 children were killed in the said shootout at what was believed to be a Jihadist hideout in eastern Sri Lanka's Kalmunai city on Friday.

Among the 15 dead, six are suspected terrorists. Additionally, two or more suspected terrorists are on the run after the shootout.

Following the incident, Sri Lankan authorities had seized bomb-making materials and uniforms and flags from the house, which appeared to be a bomb-making factory or storage facility.

One of the six suspected terrorists found dead has been identified as Mohamed Niyas, a prominent member of a local extremist group (NTJ).

The incident had occurred six days after multiple blasts ripped through three churches and three high-end hotels across the Island nation, claiming lives of 253 and injuring over 500 others. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

