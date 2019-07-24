Srinagar: Chinar Corps organised 'Run for Fun' competition ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Chinar Corps on Wednesday organised a 'Run for Fun' competition here for school children and adults, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The competition was organised at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar and a large number of school children, Army personnel and their family members participated in the event.

The competition was held under two age groups for both male and female category. In the first group school children between the ages of 10 to 18 years competed on a 2.5 km course, whereas in the second group, adults ran a course of 3.5 kilometres.

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, GOC Chinar Corps, flagged off the event for both the age groups. Later while felicitating the winners he appreciated the spirit among children, women and Army personnel who participated in the event.

Over 200 students from Army Public School Srinagar participated in the event.

The run culminated with the winners of each category receiving awards, which was followed by refreshments.

Weeklong celebrations have been planned under the aegis of Chinar Corps ahead of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Thus, on Wednesday Chinar Corps began the celebration of victory which was achieved in the most trying circumstances by the toughest men led by even tougher junior leadership in one of the highest battlefields of the world, Kargil war.

Preparations by the Indian Army are in full swing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war on July 26 to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the war memorial in Drass on Friday to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

