Srinagar: College students remain seated during national anthem

A video from has surfaced wherein some college students can be seen seated while the was being played.

The video was shot at the convocation ceremony of Central University of Kashmir, which took place on July 4.

While majority of those present at the ceremony stood up during the anthem, a handful chose to remain seated.

More details are awaited in this regard.

A similar incident took place in November last year, when two students of in Rajouri were booked for disrespecting the

In another identical incident, a Students' Federation of (SFI) was suspended from his college in Kochi for allegedly insulting the national in March this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)