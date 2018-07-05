Animals have legal rights, duties of living person, rules Uttarakhand HC

The High Court on Wednesday declared the "entire animal kingdom including avian and aquatic" as legal entities, with a distinct persona and corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person.

The Bench comprising Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Lokpal Singh observed that the Corporations, Hindu idols, holy scriptures, rivers are legal entities.

The High Court further stated that in order to protect and promote greater welfare of animals, they are required to be conferred with the status of legal entity/ legal person.

As per this status, the animals should be healthy, comfortable, well- nourished, safe, able to express innate behaviour without pain, fear and distress. They are entitled to justice.