Stacey Abrams to give Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address

Former candidate on Tuesday confirmed her acceptance of an invitation to give the Democratic Party's response to Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address, thus making her the first black woman to deliver the address.

Perceived as a rising star in the Democratic Party, her unsuccessful attempt to become the of gained her national following, according to

on Tuesday said he had discussed the prospects of Abrams' address around three weeks ago.

Abrams said that she is "honoured" to give the Democratic response.

"At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response," Abrams tweeted.

"Her electrifying message of courage, perseverance and hope reinvigorated our nation and our politics, and continues to inspire millions of Americans in every part of the country. embodies the American Dream, and her powerful message of progress for all is deeply needed during this time for our country," said in a statement.

" offers a welcome, stark contrast to (Donald) Trump's of division and lack of leadership as American families are still feeling the impacts of his self-imposed shutdown. Stacey Abrams is a in this country. She is a dynamic, moral leader; she delivered results on the issues that matter most to Americans; and she tirelessly pursues fairness and justice for everyone in her state," a statement from read.

The State of the Union is expected to proceed on February 5 after the government shutdown cast doubts over the date it would take place.

