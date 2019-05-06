Starbucks coffee cup in latest GoT episode steals the show

When the night is dark and full of terror, even the lords and queens need The latest episode of featured a cup right in the middle of an intense scene and Twitterverse can't seem to get over it.

If you look closely, the to-go cup appears at roughly 17:50-minute mark in the episode titled, 'The Last of the Starks', which aired on Sunday.

The cup is positioned on the grand table of the nobles, in front of Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) seat. However, in that particular scene, Snow is not seated on his

Soon after the episode aired on HBO, meme lords started flooding with some hilarious jokes.

Taking a jibe at the plot of the show, a user wrote, "That Winterfell ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones."

Posting an animated version of a cup, with Daenerys Targaryen's complete title scribbled on it, another user wrote, "Close up of that Coffee cup mistake in "

"Daenerys Stormborn, the Unburnt, of Meereen, of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons," the cup read.

Referring to the third episode of GOT season 8, which was criticised by the audience for being extremely dark, another fan wrote, "Now I know why they made the Battle of Winterfell so dark."

"If Daenerys started a coffee chain, it would 100% be called My Sun and Starbucks," wrote another user.

Another wrote, "The real reason Rhaegal's wing was damaged? Daenerys clipped it on the Starbucks drive-thru getting a vanilla latte with oat milk."

As HBO's ultra-popular drama series 'Game of Thrones' is in its final season, every little detail from its latest episodes is making headlines and breaking the internet.

The teaser of Episode 5 was released following the airing of Episode 4 on Monday. The teaser features the pivotal characters bracing for the war between and Jon Snow's forces, and in Kings landing.

