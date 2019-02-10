Starbucks to add around 10 stores this fiscal

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between and of the US, is planning to add up to 10 new stores in the next two months, taking the total count to around 145 outlets, said a top

The premium chain is increasing the number of roll outs as it is getting overall good consumer response, said (TGBL).

"We currently have around 136 stores and we would open another between 5 to 10 stores by the end of the year (fiscal). We have seen an increase in the store roll out. We look at activating more stores roll out in the next few years, what we have seen in the past," L told

Tata- has recently started through like Swiggy.

The JV has reported around 30 per cent growth during the October-December quarter of this fiscal.

Krishnakumar, although refused to share the current revenue, but said: "On run rate, we would be some where between Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore".

All Tata stores are operated by the company itself.

sources more than 90 per cent of the from

TGBL has introduced some of its premium coffee in the US and some other market by leveraging Starbucks relationship beyond

"From value-wise its not significant but important from a brand prospective. There are some premium coffee which have been launched in in different parts," he added.

Starbucks entered with the opening of its first store at Horniman Circle in in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)