State govt. cancels exam for 2000 post under NHM in Rajasthan

The state government cancelled the examination for recruitment of around 2000 posts in the National Health Mission (NHM) slated to be held today, asserting that no permission was ever sought or given for the same.
Reportedly, about 30,000 applications were received against 2000 vacancies.
Rajasthan Health Minister, Raghu Sharma said that the drive was illegal and no permission is ever sought for the same. He said that neither he nor the Additional Chief Secretary Health was informed about it.
"Those responsible have been suspended. The advertisement was given without permission and the whole recruitment drive is a scam. Neither I nor ACS Health was informed about it," said Raghu Sharma.
"The examination has been cancelled with immediate effect," he added.
While former health minister and BJP leader Kali Charan demanded a CBI-led enquiry should be conducted in the matter.
"Only junior officials have been suspended. This is a big scam and Minister and ACS role must be probed," said Kali Charan.
