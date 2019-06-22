WB Govt to observe death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

The government on Saturday announced that it will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad on Sunday.

A letter issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of the stated, " will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad on June 23 at 11:30 AM at the Keoratala burning ghat, "

"Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, for will offer the floral tributes on the day at the memorial column of Dr Shyama Prasad on behalf of the state government," the letter added.

Mukherjee was born in He was the founder of Jan Sangh. He was of Commerce and Industries from 1951 to 1952.

