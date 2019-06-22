JUST IN
WB Govt to observe death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

ANI 

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced that it will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on Sunday.

A letter issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of the state government stated, "State Government will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on June 23 at 11:30 AM at the Keoratala burning ghat, Kolkata."

"Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister for Power and Non-Conventional Energy Sources Department will offer the floral tributes on the day at the memorial column of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on behalf of the state government," the letter added.

Mukherjee was born in Kolkata. He was the founder of Jan Sangh. He was Minister of Commerce and Industries from 1951 to 1952.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 21:06 IST

