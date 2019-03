Statins linked to higher diabetes risk: Study

A new study now finds that individuals who take cholesterol-lowering statins may be at higher risk for developing high blood sugar levels, resistance, and eventually type 2

The study was published in of Clinical Pharmacology.

Experts examined information from 9,535 individuals older than 45 years of age who were free from at the start of the population-based Rotterdam Study and were followed up to 15 years.

When compared with participants who never used statins, those who used statins tended to have higher concentrations of serum fasting and resistance.

Participants who used statins had a 38 per cent higher risk of developing type 2 during the study. This risk was more prominent in individuals with impaired glucose balance and in overweight/obese individuals.

Speaking about the study, said, "The findings suggest that in patients who initiate therapy, preventive strategies such as blood sugar control and weight loss may be warranted for minimizing the risk of diabetes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)