Steve Madden launches '#BringMeSteve'; Enters Tata Cliq luxury in style

Footwear label Steve Madden, America's hottest footwear for men and women, announced its entry on luxury in a unique style on Friday. The iconic kept its customers and netizens curious with its #BringMeSteve campaign.

The digital campaign #BringMeSteve was designed in a way that netizens along with lovers became inquisitive to know about 'Steve' the moment the campaign went live.

On day one, famous actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Kishwer Merchant, and various lifestyle influencers put up videos on talking about 'Steve', the new guy on the block they swore by, how they missed Steve and urged their followers to bring Steve closer to them.

This generated unending conversations amongst 'Steve Maddens' lovers, prompting various responses. The following day, Luxury joined the chatter saying they have the best Steve anyone could come across and that is now a 'Cliq' away.

Known for its fashion-forward, chic and stylish footwear and handbags, the brand has created an unprecedented buzz with this campaign and finally announced its availability on luxury.

The latest men's collection boasts of stylish dress shoes, cool sneakers, gotta-get casual shoes and comfy slip-on that are designed to keep you looking chic. The women's collection is full of popping colours, studs, stones, animal prints and sneakers that will jazz up any outfit.

