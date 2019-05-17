Winner of UC Miss Cricket Debuts at New York Times Square Billboard

Winner of the highly-popular UC Miss Contest, 23-years-old from Mumbai, has made history with her debut on a Square Billboard.

UC Miss is an exciting property offered by UC with an aim to be India's 1st The contest received an overwhelming response with over 2 million UC users and fans taking part. The contest, launched as part of UC's cricket coverage, added a fun element to the browser's IPL updates.

"I am really overwhelmed and earnestly grateful for the recognition. Not many girls get a chance to feature on a billboard at Square. The journey with UC Browser has been a dream come true. I hope I am able to turn this around and become an inspiration for many young girls out there. I believe there is a lot to come in the near future but UC will always be the foundation of my success story", said Sana Khan.

Running for the second year in a row, UC Miss Cricket, in association with Club Factory, is India's first driven only by users vote, without intervention from judges. As the stylist and costume sponsor for UC Miss Cricket 2019, is popular for offering a great selection of modern, across popular categories including apparels, shoes, jewellery, home decor, handbags, and gadgets at unbeaten prices.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)